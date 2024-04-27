Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Snap from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Snap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Snap by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.