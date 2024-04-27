Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.82. Approximately 4,172,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,808,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AR

Antero Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.