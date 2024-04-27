M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82, reports. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
NYSE MHO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.07. 334,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,792. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $64.28 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday.
Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes
In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
