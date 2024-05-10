Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 47.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of SF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.34. 13,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.14. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

