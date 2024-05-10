Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %
POW traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$40.45. The company had a trading volume of 63,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,763. The company has a market cap of C$24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.56. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.33 and a 12-month high of C$40.55.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.
