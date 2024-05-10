Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Sylogist Trading Up 0.5 %
Sylogist stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.05. The stock has a market cap of C$209.35 million, a PE ratio of 177.60 and a beta of 0.84. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$5.40 and a 52 week high of C$9.96.
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.43 million. Sylogist had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.84%. Analysts forecast that Sylogist will post 0.2047516 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Sylogist news, Director Tracy Edkins purchased 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,996.82. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
