Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.58. 5,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $33.70.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
