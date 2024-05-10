70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$911.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$887.55 million.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

