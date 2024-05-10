Teekay Tankers Ltd. Declares None Dividend of $2.25 (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Teekay Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teekay Tankers to earn $11.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 1.1 %

TNK traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. 59,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,577. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 37.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile



Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

