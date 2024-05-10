AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.87. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,475. The stock has a market cap of C$159.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.87. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$3.65 and a one year high of C$7.82.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of C$126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.7503218 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial downgraded AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOS

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.