Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Stantec has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

STN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.12. Stantec has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

