Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

FEC traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$9.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,926. The stock has a market cap of C$763.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.61.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of C$316.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Frontera Energy will post 2.0741627 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

