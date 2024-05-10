iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Announces $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of IAG traded up C$1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 37,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.29.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 10.3410758 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. Insiders have sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

