V2X (NYSE:VVX) PT Raised to $56.00

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

VVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get V2X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V2X

V2X Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of V2X stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. V2X has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.68.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.17 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,329,000 after buying an additional 402,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in V2X by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in V2X by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 156,866 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in V2X by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in V2X by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.