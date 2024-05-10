Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 0.1 %

Acadian Timber stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.84. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$15.50 and a 12 month high of C$18.69. The stock has a market cap of C$311.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). Acadian Timber had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.4394904 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acadian Timber

About Acadian Timber

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.