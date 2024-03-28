Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $363.96 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $366.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.