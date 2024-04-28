Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 40,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,613. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.45.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
