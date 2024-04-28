Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 40,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,613. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.45.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

