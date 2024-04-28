Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,200 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

