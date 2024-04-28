Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Drops By 35.1%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of THLLY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,845. Thales has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $35.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65.

Thales Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

