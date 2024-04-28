Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 28.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,275. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPC

Insider Activity

In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $251,757.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.