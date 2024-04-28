Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,304 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 31,044 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $47,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in American Express by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,267 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in American Express by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,920 shares of company stock valued at $45,804,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

American Express Stock Down 0.6 %

AXP stock opened at $235.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $240.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

