Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 228 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $26.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $833.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,053. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $882.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $748.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

