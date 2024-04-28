Short Interest in Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Rises By 53.1%

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,124,500 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the March 31st total of 734,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLNE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS TLNE traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $100.40. The company had a trading volume of 90,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Talen Energy has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Talen Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.