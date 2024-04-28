Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.760-1.800 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.80. 7,081,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,402. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.36.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.