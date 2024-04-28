Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 125.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 91,477 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in Citigroup by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.