COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.510-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CDP stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,245. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised COPT Defense Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised COPT Defense Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.86.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

