COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.510-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of CDP stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,245. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $26.80.
COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About COPT Defense Properties
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
