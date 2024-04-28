Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 20,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,629. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Telenor ASA Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.41. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 62.63%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

