Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Drops By 50.0%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock remained flat at $89.97 during trading on Friday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $99.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average of $86.74.
About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.