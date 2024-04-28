Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 65,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $44.85 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

