3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 58.5% in April

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
TGOPY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.
About 3i Group
