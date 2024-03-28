Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Martin Currie Global Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Martin Currie Global Portfolio stock opened at GBX 394.31 ($4.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 294.64 ($3.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 398.65 ($5.04). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 373.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 342.13. The stock has a market cap of £289.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,451.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

