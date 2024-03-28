Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Martin Currie Global Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Martin Currie Global Portfolio stock opened at GBX 394.31 ($4.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 294.64 ($3.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 398.65 ($5.04). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 373.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 342.13. The stock has a market cap of £289.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,451.85 and a beta of 0.68.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile
