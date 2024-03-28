Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Announces $0.40 Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.6% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of IVR opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 98.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 268,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

