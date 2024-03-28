Courier Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 513,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 381,600 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 100,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 56,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 189,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $52.80 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

