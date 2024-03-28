IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $456.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.35. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

