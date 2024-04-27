Raymond James Upgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

KTOS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,538 shares of company stock worth $763,479. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

