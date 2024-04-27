StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 3.4 %

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

