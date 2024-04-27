OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

