StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCX. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OncoCyte presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

Shares of OCX opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,420,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.