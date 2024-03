Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Declares Dividend of $1.33

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.3347 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Vopak’s previous dividend of $1.16.

Koninklijke Vopak Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Koninklijke Vopak has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $39.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $379.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

