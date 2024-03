Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS HMNTY opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. Hemnet Group AB has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place.Hemnet Group AB (publ) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

