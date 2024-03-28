Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS HMNTY opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. Hemnet Group AB has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $33.55.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile
