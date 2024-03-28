LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

IDXX traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $540.26. 78,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $547.76 and its 200 day moving average is $501.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

