IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Up 166.7% in March

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CSML traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $37.23. 1,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $186.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

About IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

