DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.76

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as low as $10.72. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 7,753 shares trading hands.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
