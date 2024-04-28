DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.76

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as low as $10.72. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 7,753 shares trading hands.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1,881.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 43.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 325,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 98,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 525,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 405,366 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

