Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.52. 124,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

