Successful Portfolios LLC Has $238,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.99.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.