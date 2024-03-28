Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 260,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,591. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

