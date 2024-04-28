Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,886,000 after acquiring an additional 486,952 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,751,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,587,000 after acquiring an additional 192,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,496,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,364,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,990,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.