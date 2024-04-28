Addison Advisors LLC Buys 850 Shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQWA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000.

Global X Clean Water ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. Global X Clean Water ETF has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.92.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

