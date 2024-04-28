SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 6.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $48,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $216.62 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.56.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.