European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$215.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERE.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.19.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

